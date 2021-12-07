Invesco Ltd. Takes $2.21 Million Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Clearfield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLFD. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.97. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

