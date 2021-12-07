Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 242,326 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 67,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

