Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $9.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.66. 872,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.59 and its 200 day moving average is $367.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

