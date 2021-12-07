Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $396.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.59 and a 200-day moving average of $367.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.