Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.8% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $395.66. The company had a trading volume of 872,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,273,707. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.59 and its 200 day moving average is $367.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

