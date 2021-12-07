Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 7th (AAPL, ABBN, ABI, ALO, AUR, BAS, BATS, DUE, ENGI, EOAN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 7th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 51 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ABB (VTX:ABBN)

was given a CHF 35 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 28 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 38 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €64.00 ($71.91) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €58.00 ($65.17) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €77.00 ($86.52) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($52.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.25. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €41.00 ($46.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.50 ($18.54) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($14.04) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €95.00 ($106.74) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €92.00 ($103.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($126.97) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €111.00 ($124.72) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €113.00 ($126.97) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($123.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €83.00 ($93.26) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €154.00 ($173.03) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($185.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $170.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 180 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €240.00 ($269.66) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.