Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 7th (AAPL, ABBN, ABI, ALO, AUR, BAS, BATS, DUE, ENGI, EOAN)

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 7th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $132.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 51 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 35 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 28 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 38 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €64.00 ($71.91) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €58.00 ($65.17) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €77.00 ($86.52) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €47.00 ($52.81) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.25. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €41.00 ($46.07) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Engie (EPA:ENGI) was given a €16.50 ($18.54) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.50 ($14.04) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €95.00 ($106.74) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $55.00 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €92.00 ($103.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €113.00 ($126.97) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €111.00 ($124.72) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €113.00 ($126.97) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €62.00 ($69.66) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($123.60) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €83.00 ($93.26) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €154.00 ($173.03) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €165.00 ($185.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $170.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 180 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €240.00 ($269.66) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.