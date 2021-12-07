Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $53,546,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $21,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $21,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 1,713.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 180.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

