Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 20,634 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,038% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,813 call options.

Shares of IPOD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 473,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,396. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth about $520,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 277.7% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 70,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

