Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.25

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 34633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The stock has a market cap of $504.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

