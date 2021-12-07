iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 354 ($4.69) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.00% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday.
LON IOM opened at GBX 150 ($1.99) on Tuesday. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.
iomart Group Company Profile
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
