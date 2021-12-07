iomart Group (LON:IOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 354 ($4.69) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday.

LON IOM opened at GBX 150 ($1.99) on Tuesday. iomart Group has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.

In other news, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,552.18). Also, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($15,780.40).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

