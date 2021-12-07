ION (ION) Price Hits $0.0218

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 63.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $301,015.02 and $11.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00178112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00567111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015439 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063782 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,677,039 coins and its circulating supply is 13,777,039 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

