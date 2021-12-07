Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 13% Higher

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.13. 129,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,215,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3,021.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,751 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

