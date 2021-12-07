IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.01

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.99, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

IRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $592.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,668. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

