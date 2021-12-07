Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stake Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,346 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Iridium Communications worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

