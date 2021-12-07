IRISnet Reaches Market Cap of $110.11 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $110.11 million and $5.50 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,295.24 or 0.08473715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00083246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,102.03 or 1.00814847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002708 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,051,195,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,086,655 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

