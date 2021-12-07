IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Up 11.4%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares shot up 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.12. 34,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,340,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRNT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,334,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,601,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,220,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,050,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

