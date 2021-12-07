ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.49. ironSource shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 17,026 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59.
ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)
ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.