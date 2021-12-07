ironSource (NYSE:IS) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.49. ironSource shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 17,026 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,317 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $80,066,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter worth $86,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

