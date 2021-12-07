iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 1.73% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.41. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $52.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

