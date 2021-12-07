iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

