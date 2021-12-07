iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,461,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 57,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

