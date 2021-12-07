iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

