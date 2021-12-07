iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,238. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

