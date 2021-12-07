iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.64. 113,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,186. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

