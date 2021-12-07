iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,458 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.11% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 219,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 706.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 37,389 shares during the period.

Shares of IHAK opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $49.09.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.