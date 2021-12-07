iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,213,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,449,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter.

HYG opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

