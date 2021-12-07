iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Shares Up 1%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.20. 15,623 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.