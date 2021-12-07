iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

