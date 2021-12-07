iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

