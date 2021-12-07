iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,642,000 after acquiring an additional 765,749 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,190,000 after acquiring an additional 466,424 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

