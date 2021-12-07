iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.92

Shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.92 and traded as low as $33.83. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 70,804 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 114,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

