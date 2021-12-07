iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.84% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 312,041 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,629,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

EWP stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.