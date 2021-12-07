iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $549.09

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $549.09 and last traded at $548.22, with a volume of 42224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $523.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.23.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.