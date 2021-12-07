iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $549.09

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $549.09 and last traded at $548.22, with a volume of 42224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $523.77.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $488.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
