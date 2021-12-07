iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Ade LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ade LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $470.36. 302,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,244. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

