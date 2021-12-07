iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $444,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $460.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

