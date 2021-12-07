iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $460.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

