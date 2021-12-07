iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $460.62 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

