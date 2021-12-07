iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $82.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.