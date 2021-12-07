iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $52,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.