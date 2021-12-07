iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

