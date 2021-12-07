iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,899 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61.

