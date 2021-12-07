iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 12-Month High at $111.73

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.73 and last traded at $111.58, with a volume of 306414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $785,227,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,376,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,970,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

