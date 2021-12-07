iSpecimen Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 14th (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen’s (NASDAQ:ISPC) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 14th. iSpecimen had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ISPC stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. iSpecimen has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

In related news, CFO Tracy Curley acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,785 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in iSpecimen by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iSpecimen in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

