Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) Stock Price Down 1%

Item 9 Labs Corp (OTC:INLB)’s share price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 29,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 17,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on INLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Item 9 Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Item 9 Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Item 9 Labs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39.

Item 9 Labs Corp. focused on development, manufacturing and distribution of nasal breathing and intra-nasal delivery devices. The Company’s Air Allergy is a discreet personal filter which protects from irritating airborne allergens. Air Sleep/Snore provides drug-free relief for congestion and snoring caused by nasal breathing difficulties.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Item 9 Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Item 9 Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.