iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $332,678.72 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $332,678.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 3rd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $701,609.93.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60.
- On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.
- On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.
- On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.
- On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.
- On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.
NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 309,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.55.
Several research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
