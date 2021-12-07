iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $332,678.72 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $332,678.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $701,609.93.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60.

On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.

On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 309,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,163. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

