iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $701,609.93 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $701,609.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $332,678.72.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $424,900.60.

On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $357,695.79.

On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 309,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,163. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

