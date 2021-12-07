iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $34.58. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 378 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,343 shares of company stock valued at $15,253,390. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

