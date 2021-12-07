iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $34.58. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 378 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04.
In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $989,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,343 shares of company stock valued at $15,253,390. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
