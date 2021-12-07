Ivy Ross Sells 10,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $66,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ivy Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $65,000.00.

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 819,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,008. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DXLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

