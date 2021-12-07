J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Major Shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd Purchases 5,000 Shares

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of J.W. Mays stock remained flat at $$38.50 on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620. J.W. Mays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of 192.51 and a beta of -0.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

