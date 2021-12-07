Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Trading Down 3.8%

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.35. Approximately 8,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,112,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

