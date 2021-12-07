Jacobs Engineering Group (J) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J):

11/24/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $162.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Jacobs Engineering Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 215,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

